Rakhi Sawant says Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will look like ‘King and Queen’ on their wedding day; VIDEO

Social media is buzzing with the news about the most awaited wedding of the year, which is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s. As per the reports, the couple will be tying the knot on weekend. Along with the friends and family of the couple, the entire country is very excited about the wedding of the adorable couple. Actress Rakhi Sawant shared her happiness for the wedding as she danced and gave her best wishes to the couple.

In the video shared by the actress, Rakhi is seen dancing to the song, ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’. She also shared that Alia Bhatt will be sporting a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, and will look mesmerising. She said, “Meri nazar meri Alia ko na lag jae… nahi kabhi ni lagegi.” She added that the groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor will look very handsome like a ‘shehzada’. She exclaims that they look like ‘King and Queen’ in their wedding attires.

See the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting hitched at the former’s Bandra home, Vastu reportedly. It was said that the wedding will be a traditional Punjabi style. But the latest reports suggest that the couple is planning to add a twist to this. The buzz is that the lovebirds might exchange vows before the actual pheras on their wedding day. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir have individually written down the vows that they will be saying those on their wedding day.

