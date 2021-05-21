Rakhi Sawant says she's staying away from KKK 11 due to Abhinav Shukla; Calls Nikki Tamboli ‘Kabab Me Haddi’

Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla gained popularity during the Bigg Boss 14 show. The actress recently shared her reason for staying away from the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rakhi Sawant is the first name that comes to our mind when we think of entertainment. The actress knows how to grab attention with her funny antics. Even in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, the actress had gained popularity with the way she entertained the audience. She was honoured as the ‘Entertainer of the show’ by the makers. Apart from this, her liking for contestant Abhinav Shukla also hit headlines which even led to a fight between her and Rubina Dilaik.

Recently, she was spotted at a coffee shop where she interacted with the shutterbugs. She revealed to them that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers had approached her for a wild card entry. She said that she is not scared of any animals which they bring in the show. But when paparazzi asked her about Abhinav Shukla, she said, “Nahi baba, main nahi jaana chahti, waha Ruby nahi hai na. Kya pata mera fir se affair ho jaye. You never know Abhinav Shukla ke saath. (No I don’t want to go there, Rubina is not there. What if I get involved in another affair with Abhinav).

The actress also took Nikki Tamboli’s name and taunted her saying, “Haan lekin ek kabab mein haddi hai wahan pe, Nikki Tamboli.” To note, earlier during a press conference, the actress had mentioned that Rubina and Abhinav came closer because of her. “I told Rubina can I make your husband my love angle? She told me please take it. Please do something to make him interesting from boring,” the actress was quoted saying.



The reality show's shooting is currently going on in Cape Town and all the contestants are there.

