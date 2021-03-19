Rakhi Sawant shares being fat shamed & called gutter mouth; Thanks Bigg Boss & Salman Khan for second innings

Rakhi Sawant says that she can’t thank Bigg Boss 14 and Salman Khan enough for the fame and love she is getting now. She shares the disrespect she had faced in the past.

Rakhi Sawant has been part of the Indian television and film industry since a long time and she is loved for her entertaining nature. The actress came to the limelight recently when she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. She feels the shows lead to her second innings and she is overwhelmed with appreciation and love. Recently, in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, Rakhi Sawant talked about her life's journey and present fame.

Rakhi Sawant said that she has struggled a lot in her life and she did not have work for a long time. She shared that she has been disregarded and mocked a lot by people. People commented on her, body shamed, face shamed and even made fun of her English. She was also called fat, motormouth, gutter mouth and more, but it did not deter her. She said that she has forgiven everyone and now she is happy that she has received so much love. She feels that the love she is receiving now is like a dream as youth recognise her in public.

The actress also shared that Bigg Boss 14 has made her immensely popular again. Earlier no one clicked her pictures but now she is papped so she has to be careful of what she says. She also thanked and Bigg Boss as she is getting good work now. She became emotional as she said that a small 5-year-old girl recognised her, which is a huge success for her.

She became more popular after Bigg Boss 14 and her antics worked wonders for the show's ratings. She was also entitled as the entertainer of the show. In the BB house, people also got to observe the real-life and struggle of Rakhi, which brought her immense love from the audience.

Credits :Times of India

