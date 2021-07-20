Rakhi Sawant shares the reason for leaving early from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s post wedding party

Rakhi Sawant talks about the reason for leaving the sangeet party of Dishul early with Vikas Gupta. Read on to know more.

Rakhi Sawant was one of the guests at the grand celebration of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding. The couple got married on 16th July 2021. Rakhi Sawant formed a great bond with singer Rahul Vaidya when they were inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. They were often seen having fun together in the show and she also shared some emotional details of her life with him. The actress was going to perform her latest song at the wedding party of Dishul, but she had to leave early due to an emergency.

While talking to paps, she shared that she and Vikas Gupta had to rush home after her mother informed her that she had slipped in the bathroom. She even replayed the audio sent by her mother and she shared that, “Vikas and I left for home immediately. When we reached, she was unconscious. We prayed, called a doctor.”

She added, “I couldn't give a proper performance at the wedding. But that's okay, our best wishes are with them. Everyone was telling me that we'll dance on Dream Mein Entry (her song), but we couldn't as I left within an hour or two. The moment Daler Mehendi's performance began, my mother messaged me.”

She was also asked about her opinion on the trending video of Mika Singh, in which his car had broken down when he was returning from the Sangeet party. In the video, it was shown that numerous of his fans came to his aid in the middle of the night. Rakhi Sawant shared that she was not aware of the incident with Mika Singh, and didn’t even meet him at the party as she had to rush home abruptly.

She said that she was glad to hear that fans came to Mika Singh's rescue. She said, "Wow, so sweet," and added, "Chalo, acha hai, ab nayee car le lenge." Also read- HERE’s why Rakhi Sawant is not attending all the ceremonies of Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding; WATCH

Credits :Hindustan Times

