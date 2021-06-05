Rakhi Sawant SHOCKED after Pearl V Puri gets arrested in alleged rape case; Says ‘It was a heart attack news’

As Pearl V Puri has been arrested in an alleged rape case of a minor girl, Rakhi Sawant has come out in his support and stated that she is shocked by the allegations levelled against him.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri has been all over the headlines today ever since he has been arrested in an alleged rape case of a minor girl. The news came into light on Saturday when the Naagin 3 actor was reportedly arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police. “He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police,” read ANI’s Twitter post. Later, it was also reported that the Vasai court has sent Puri to judicial custody of 14 days.

While the entire television industry has come out in Pearl’s support, Rakhi Sawant has admitted being shocked by the news as she extended her support to the Naagin 3 actor. During her recent interaction with the shutterbugs, the Pardesiya girl stated, “I am very shocked. Ekta support karegi, mai support kar rahi hu, Anita sab log support kar rhe hain. Wo seedha ladka hai. Mai shock hu ki ye… aisa kaun complaint kiya aur ye galat baat… Sab kuch police ke haath me hai. But jitna hum unko jaante hain, wo itna seedha, sadharan ladka hai, itna cute ladka hai… Ye heart attack news hai. Pearl Puri ke liye main support me hu aur puri tv, Bollywood industry Pearl Puri ke support me hai. Dudh ka dudh paani ka paani to ho hi jayega.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi had also shared a post for Pearl on Instagram wherein she mentioned “His Innocent he is innocent he’s my brother he’s innocent he is innocent he is innocent he is innocent he is my brother he’s innocent.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor on Pearl V Puri's arrest: My opinion comes after the girl’s mother said to me Pearl is innocent

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×