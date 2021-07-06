Rakhi Sawant shows gratitude to Salman Khan for supporting her; REVEALS what he made her promise

Rakhi Sawant talks about the contributions of Salman Khan in her life and how he assisted in bringing change in her life.

The famous Rakhi Sawant has opened up on the contribution of in her life. She shared that he supported her in Bigg Boss 14 and encouraged her to change herself for the better. She also thanked him for teaching her a lot of things that even her family couldn't. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she talked about things Salman Khan told her in the show.

She said in the interview, “See, I was too upfront and outspoken. Salman Khan improved me on Bigg Boss. He made me promise not to use abusive language on the show and outside it. He told me that he is always going to be watching me and all my videos. He watches all my videos, he even watched the one where I put a machine in my nose. He told me, ‘Whatever you do, I am watching you. I want to see a change in you after leaving Bigg Boss. I want to see you doing lots of work, not that you get noticed by saying just about anything. No, that’s over now.’ I promised him.”

She also shared there has never been anyone to teach her about carrying herself and she is learning slowly. She said, “Salman Khan ji has made a huge contribution. I never learnt from my family what I learnt from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.”

Earlier also, Rakhi Sawant had praised Salman Khan for helping her out in her mother’s cancer treatment. She said in front of the paparazzi, “Salman Bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother).”

Rakhi Sawant had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and was one of the finalists of the show.

