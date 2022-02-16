Rakhi Sawant sings Bappi Lahiri's song 'Yaad Aa Rha Hai' as she remembers him: Apko toh 100 saal jeena tha

The unfortunate demise of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri left the whole nation in shock. He breathed his last at the age of 69 at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. The cause of his death was Obstructive Sleep Apnea, as revealed by his doctor. He has given many hit songs to Bollywood and from the lot, the most popular one is 'I am Disco Dancer'. The singer cum music composer has worked with generations and remained one of the favourites. Several Bollywood celebrities paid them tribute today. Rakhi Sawant too remembered him while talking to the paparazzi.

She sang Bappi Da’s famous song ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’ while remembering the legendary singer. She said, “Bappi Da aapka nature bahut acha tha, aap rasgulla ki tarah they bahut sweet. Lekin aap 69 ki umar me itni jaldi kyun chale gaye, aapko toh 100 saal jeena tha. Ab Bollywood kya karega aapke bina? Aap itne ache ache gaane dete they. Oh My God, abhi aap Bigg Boss me bhi aaye they apne pote ke sath. We miss you. (Baapi Da, your nature was too sweet. But why did you leave us too soon at the age of 69? You had to live 100 years. What will Bollywood do now without you? You had made such good songs. Oh My God! You had come to Bigg Boss recently too with your grandson. We miss you.)”

Watch video here

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid a tribute to the late music composer-singer. He tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

