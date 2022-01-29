Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Abhijit Bichukale over his comments on Salman Khan; Says ‘He’s taken Samadhi’

After his elimination from Bigg Boss 15, former contestant Abhijit Bichukale opened up over his dislike towards the reality show’s host Salman Khan. In an interview, he said that he can line hundreds of Salman Khan on the streets and also added that Salman Khan is still inside his egg. Now, fellow contestant and Abhijit’s friend in the show, Rakhi Sawant reacted over it and took a dig at him for his comments on Salman Khan.

Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi along with her husband Ritesh Singh at the set of Bigg Boss 15. When the paparazzi questioned her about Abhijit Bichukale’s comment on Salman Khan, the former Bigg Boss contestant gave a savage reply. She said that after his comments, Abhijit has taken a ‘samadhi’. She added that he has harmed himself after criticizing Salman Khan. In the video, she was seen saying, "Bichukale ji ne samaadhi le li. Aap chaliye. Unhone khud ko chinva diya hai (Bichukale has taken samadhi. Let's move forward. He has boxed himself behind a wall.)” She added that she will not tolerate such comments about Salman from anyone and said "Mere Salman ji ke liye koi bhi iss duniya me kuch bhi bolega, unki Rakhi Swant band baja degi (If anyone in this world says something like this about my Salman ji, Rakhi Sawant will set them straight)." Rakhi's husband Ritesh also said, "He shouldn't have said that."

See video here

Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant had been eliminated from the house and are out of the race. The current top six contestants are Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Shehajpal, and Rashami Desai. Bigg Boss 15 will have its finale on January 29-30.

