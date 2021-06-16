Rakhi Sawant takes her first jab of COVID 19 vaccine in a quirky way; WATCH

Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, has taken the social media by a storm as she shared an interesting video of herself getting vaccinated.

The COVID 19 second wave has taken a massive hit on the normal life and it claimed lakhs of lives so far. Amid this crisis situation, while it is important to follow the protocols, the COVID 19 vaccine has come as our major weapon against the deadly virus. It has been advised that everyone should get vaccinated as and when possible. Not just commoners, but our celebs have also been taking their jab of the COVID 19 vaccine. And the recent one to join the list is Rakhi Sawant.

The Pardesiya girl, who is quite active on social media, shared a video of herself wherein she was seen getting herself vaccinated. However, Rakhi had her own quirky way to get jabbed. The video begins with the former Bigg Boss 1 contestant being scared to get the vaccine. However, she was seen singing her upcoming song as she got her dose of vaccine and also urged everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated. Rakhi captioned the video as, “Ho gayi meri pehli dose!”

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’ video as she gets her COVID 19 vaccine:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 which was hosted by . The actress had entered the show as a wild card contestant and was touted as the entertainment queen on the show. In fact, Rakhi garnered a lot of attention for her fake love story with Abhinav and was also among the strongest contestants of the show who made it to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14.

