Rakhi Sawant tells everyone to wish their mothers in person; Says ‘Aap paida hue ho, download nahi hue ho’

Rakhi Sawant gives a beautiful gift to her mother on Mother’s Day and asks everyone to wish their mothers personally instead of posting online.

Rakhi Sawant has been in news for her numerous antics. The actress has been seen talking about the Coronavirus on various occasions. Rakhi recently shared a video on Mother’s Day as she brought a lovely gift for her mother. The actress took to Instagram to share her mother’s reaction on getting the gift. The Bigg Boss fame shared in the video that she had gifted her mother a saree. She said that it was a pure silk saree from Chennai.

Rakhi revealed that she had obtained the saree after a lot of difficulties in the lockdown situation. In the video, her mother Jaya also shared that she is feeling better now. Jaya was happy with the gift and shared that it was her favorite colour. After that, Rakhi urged all the people to wish their mothers personally on Mother’s Day. She added that they should not wish them online but do it offline as they are born and not downloaded.

Rakhi Sawant’s mother has been undergoing cancer treatment, for which Rakhi had chosen to walk out of Bigg Boss 14 with Rs 14 lakh for her treatment. She was also helped financially by and his brother Sohail Khan for her treatment. Rakhi had said that Salman has literally saved her mother and she wants nothing in her life more than her mother.

Rakhi Sawant went online to express her grief in the present COVID 19 situation. She said she will be singing bhajans for the suffering people in India and outside. She also shared that she or her family will not be affected by COVID 19 as they have Jesus in their blood.

