Rakhi Sawant tells paps to respect the delivery men; Says 'You never know when a Zomato guy will become PM'

Rakhi Sawant tells paps to respect delivery people as she sympathizes with the Zomato delivery guy in the recent case.

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant was papped as she came out of the gym. She was asked about her views on the Zomato delivery case, to which she replied that what happened with the guy was very bad. She said that she feels sympathy for him. She added that the delivery people work whole days to bring food to people. She says that “Vo logon ke pet ki aag bujhaate hai”. The actress also says that she misunderstood a person as a Zomato guy and apologised immediately.

The actress continues saying that these people deserve respect and you never know when one of them could become the PM of India. She added that delivery people should be offered water when they come to your house to bring your food. These people risked their lives in the Covid period as they delivered food for the people. Hence, they should be given love as love is free.

The incident has became popular on the internet as the netizens took sides of both, Hitesha Chandrani and the delivery person. In a recent case, a fashion influencer accused a Zomato delivery guy of punching her on the nose over the late delivery of food, which caused her bleeding. She took to the internet asking for assistance. But simultaneously, the video of the delivery guy has also come out where he is seen pleading innocence and saying that the woman hit him when he refused free delivery. An FIR has been lodged against her in this case.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

