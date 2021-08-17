Rakhi Sawant turns into a Spiderman & demands entry in Bigg Boss OTT house; Watch hilarious video & pics HERE

Rakhi Sawant is a name that is synonymous with entertainment. She is known for her over-the-top drama and fun and comments she makes on the B-town celebs. She indeed is a person who speaks her heart. She entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and was given the tag of a drama queen. Now she has worn a spiderman costume and painted herself as she was seen sitting on the road demanding an entry in Bigg Boss OTT house.

Rakhi is always in the news for doing something bizarre or saying erratic things just to entertain the masses. As per the latest pictures, this time, she has done something that no one could have imagined! Rakhi Sawant wore a spiderman costume and some statement golden accessory around her neck. She also wore a red cap which is covering her head as well. She painted half of her face as spiderman’s mask. Rakhi is seen sitting outside the Bigg Boss OTT house with a suitcase as she demands entry into the house to unite with her long-time love Bigg Boss.

She was also seen dancing to the tunes of the theme song of Bigg Boss OTT, as she entertained the crowd.

See her photo here-

See video here-

Rakhi Sawant shows us her moves in a Spider-Man costume as she waits for Bigg Boss to let her into the Bigg Boss OTT house. pic.twitter.com/pYPjzcYM9x — Pinkvilla Telly (@PinkvillaTelly) August 17, 2021