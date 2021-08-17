Rakhi Sawant turns into a Spiderman & demands entry in Bigg Boss OTT house; Watch hilarious video & pics HERE

13 minutes ago  |  3.9K
   
Rakhi Sawant turns into a Spiderman & demands entry in Bigg Boss OTT house; Watch hilarious video & pics HERE
Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant is a name that is synonymous with entertainment. She is known for her over-the-top drama and fun and comments she makes on the B-town celebs. She indeed is a person who speaks her heart. She entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and was given the tag of a drama queen. Now she has worn a spiderman costume and painted herself as she was seen sitting on the road demanding an entry in Bigg Boss OTT house.

Rakhi is always in the news for doing something bizarre or saying erratic things just to entertain the masses. As per the latest pictures, this time, she has done something that no one could have imagined! Rakhi Sawant wore a spiderman costume and some statement golden accessory around her neck. She also wore a red cap which is covering her head as well. She painted half of her face as spiderman’s mask. Rakhi is seen sitting outside the Bigg Boss OTT house with a suitcase as she demands entry into the house to unite with her long-time love Bigg Boss. 

She was also seen dancing to the tunes of the theme song of Bigg Boss OTT, as she entertained the crowd. 

See her photo here- 

See video here- 

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the Season 14 of the show Bigg Boss, in which she was seen creating issues between the contestants. She was seen flirting with Abhinav Shukla and creating fights with Rubina Dilaik. She also did several comedy scenes for entertaining the contestants and audience. Presently, with her spiderman antic, it will be interesting to see if she will be allowed inside the house or not.

Also read- Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her hubby for THIS reason; Don't miss it

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla Desk


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All