Rakhi Sawant wants Aly Goni to marry girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin soon

Rakhi Sawant, who was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, is eagerly waiting for the lovebirds to take the plunge.

Actor Rakhi Sawant is well-known for sharing her candid opinions openly with the media. Now, ahead of singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant also wants Television lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to get hitched soon. While interacting with paps, Rakhi said that she approves of the duo’s relationship. Rakhi Sawant believes that she has played a crucial role to prompt the lovebirds to take the plunge. In the video shared by ETimes, Rakhi said that she is eagerly waiting for Aly Goni and Jasmin’s wedding.

Talking about the same, the Manmohini actor added, “Pata nahi karenge ki nahi. Jasmin ke daddy bhi to manney chahiye na (Don’t know if they would get married or not. They can’t get married without the approval of Jasmin’s dad).” During the same interaction, Rakhi also expressed that she dislikes the modern idea of first being in a relationship and then getting married. Moreover, Rakhi enjoys the old concept of love, wherein people would first get married and then fall in love with each other. This interaction of Rakhi comes just weeks after the actor seemingly blurted out the name of the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The shooting of the task-based reality TV show was conducted in full swing in Cape Town, South Africa. Now, after the completion of the shooting process, all the contestants of the show have finally returned to their home country India. During her previous interaction, when paps began prompting her with names of the contestants of the show, Rakhi said, ‘ won, didn’t he? Yes, he won the show’. It is yet unclear if Rakhi accidentally blurted out the name of the winner or she just predicted that Arjun Bijlani has the capability to win the show. However, this statement of Rakhi can turn out to be a major spoiler for the viewers of the show.

ETimes

