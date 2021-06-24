Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her hubby for THIS reason; Don't miss it

Rakhi Sawant wishes to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her husband as she wants her relationship to survive. She wants Bigg Boss to teach him a lesson.

The famous actress and drama queen of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant is presently on cloud nine as her new song has been released. The actress is very happy with the positive response and appreciation she has received for her song. She shared in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “I think it’s being appreciated a lot by people of all age. The lyrics, music and the way it’s sung are all really nice.”

The actress regained her popularity recently when she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. She kept the contestants and the audience entertained with her comedy and full house drama. On being asked about Bigg Boss 15, the actress shared that she would love to go to Bigg Boss 15 with her husband. She wants her husband to value their marriage. She added, “I want and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married.”

She said that she wants to stay with her husband and wants people to see the chemistry between her and her husband. She said, “I have not stayed with my husband. So if I stay with him in the house, the entire country will see how we stay together and how our tuning is. I want our relationship to work 100%. I don’t know about my husband. I believe in one life, one husband, one God and one world.”

There was rumour on the internet about Rakhi’s husband Ritesh leaving her, but she completely denied it, as she said, “Mere husband ne na mujhe chhoda hai na pakda hai. It’s hanging. But I am proud of my husband. He is a very nice guy and is damn intelligent. He is a very good businessman and well educated. But he is very short tempered. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai.”

