Rakhi Vijan on resuming Naagin 4 shoot: It's a mixed feeling

Actress Rakhi Vijan says the team of "Naagin 4" is happy to reunite after a long break, but is also sad as the season is coming to an end.
Rakhi Vijan on resuming Naagin 4 shoot: It's a mixed feeling
"It's completely a mixed feeling here on the set. We are happy to spend time together after a long break, but we are also very sad as the show is going to end," she said.

In May, producer Ekta Kapoor had confirmed that "Naagin 4" will soon end, but she plans to immediately be back with the fifth season.

Meanwhile, Rakhi is looking forward to finding a new reel family. She will star in the comedy show, "Tera Kya Hoga Alia".

"I'm looking ahead to make new friends, new family and new memories on the set of my new show. I'm thankful that I'll be doing a fun role as I enjoy doing comedy shows. Comedy shows are only sunshine," she said.

Rakhi is known for featuring in shows like "Dekh Bhai Dekh", "Banegi Apni Baat" and "Hum Paanch".

Credits :IANS

