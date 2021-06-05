  1. Home
Rakhshanda Khan backs Pearl V Puri; Says 'Never seen anything in his behaviour to suggest he could do wrong'

Rakhshanda Khan took to her Instagram to extend support to her Naagin 3 co-actor Pearl V Puri, who has been sent to judicial custody in connection with an alleged rape case of a minor
Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai police on alleged rape charges. The news has left his fans and his friends from the industry in a state of disbelief. For the unversed, On Saturday, ANI reported that Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai Police. “He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police,” read ANI’s Twitter post. Later, it was also reported that the Vasai court has sent Puri to judicial custody.

Many TV celebs have come out in the support of the Bepanah Pyaar star on social media. Joining them is Puri’s Naagin 3 co-star Rakhshanda Khan. The actress took to her Instagram handle to voice her support and shared a group photo of the Naagin 3 cast and crew, including Pearl. Sharing the post, Rakhshanda wrote, “Yes, thats what families do. They stick together. Having shot with the boy for 12 months i can safely say i ve never seen anything in his behaviour to suggest he could do wrong. @pearlvpuri the entire team supports you.”

Take a look at Rakhshanda Khan’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, celebs including, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Ishita Dutta, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani had extended their support to Pearl V Puri.

According to a report in the Times of India, Pearl has reportedly, been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in Vasai.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna on Pearl V Puri's arrest over alleged rape charges: It's a baseless allegation

