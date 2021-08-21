Raksha Bandhan 2021: Delnaaz Irani, Mrunal Jain and others share memories of the festival with family

On the special occasion on the festival of Rakshabandhan, numerous actors shared their childhood memories. Popular actress

Delnaaz Irani will be seen in Kashmera Shah’s directorial. She says, "Rakhi has always been an extremely special occasion. My elder brother Porus Irani stays in London for the last ten years. So we usually miss celebrating the festival with him. So it will be only Bakhtiyaar Irani (younger brother; actor) and me as we both are in Mumbai. We make it a point to meet and have lunch followed by dinner. This year it’s going to be a Rakhi celebration over dinner. We will be video calling Porus and I will tie two rakhis to Bakhtiyaar. My brothers are my pillars of strength, I trust them completely. Whenever I need them they are always there for me, they are very protective and possessive and extremely caring. Both of them have immense love and understand me well. I completely adore both of them."

Actor Harjinder Singh shared, “I have been raised in a joint family, and had ten elder sisters. This was a day instead of giving gifts I used to receive gifts along with the rakhis. The entire family used to come together for this occasion. I don’t have a real sister, but I have an elder brother Bhupinder Singh and he is like a friend to me. This time Rakhi celebration won’t be possible like how we do it every year as I will be shooting for my web series. This bond between siblings that rakhi signifies cannot be measured by anything. True relation is when someone stands by your side in your difficult times and we siblings always have each other's back.”

Uttaran fame actor Mrunal Jain said, “The fondest childhood memory is from school when a lot of girls wanted to tie rakhi to me and I was very shy and used to put bandage on my hand and say I have hurt myself. Since the last few years (actor) my mu-boli behen ties me rakhi. She is a very caring sister and like every year Rakhi celebration will be a small, private but fun affair.”

Ragini MMS Returns actress shared, “The festival of Rakhi reminds us of the relation and bond we share with our brothers no matter how much we fight. The love and respect I have for my brother has no bounds. We grew up together facing all the struggles and hardships, and stood there for each together. I still remember how me and my brother Pavan he is in IT tried the WWE chokeslam and WWE pedigree during one rakhi celebrations.”