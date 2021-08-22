Raksha Bandhan 2021: Ekta Kapoor wishes brother Tusshar Kapoor; Calls him ‘Dependable & strongest person’

Today, the whole nation is celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The day marks a strong bond between brothers and sisters. Common people to celebrities, all are celebrating the day with fervour and enthusiasm. Ekta Kapoor also shared pictures of them celebrating the festival with her brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor. She has also posted a note for him. Both share a close bond. The producer has mentioned her brother as the most dependable and strongest person in the world in the post.

Ekta writes, “Best father brother son mama! @tusshark89 ur probably d only person I know who lives every relationship to it’s fullest !!! Ur my MR dependable n d strongest person I know ! When no one has anything bad to say u know that d person is a special soul ! N he is my brother.” Tusshar has also shared some pictures on this day on his Instagram handle and wished his sister Raksha Bandhan. In the photos, Ekta is seen wearing a short dress and the actor is wearing a simple shirt with jeans.

Parth Samthaan, Mansi, and others have dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, the producer had shared a video that had a throwback picture of Jeetendra and Shobha’s wedding day. The newlyweds were seen cutting the cake together post their wedding rituals. The video had background music of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ song. In the caption, she wrote, “Mere ram aur Priya always #badeacchelagtehain yeh Dharti yeh nadiya yeh Raina aur tum …dono”.

