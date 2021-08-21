Raksha Bandhan 2021: Kaveri Priyam to Parull; Celebs reveal which BTown actor they would like to tie rakhi to

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most loved festivals in India as it celebrates the beautiful equation between a brother and a sister. This is a day to cherish the golden memories of childhood and create new ones with your siblings. Needless to say, everyone has special plans for this festival of Raksha Bandhan. Amid this, several television celebs revealed the name of that one Bollywood actor that they would like to have as their brother and why.

Talking about the same, Divya Drishti actor Parull Chaudhary stated, “If I have to tie rakhi to a Bollywood actor it will definitely be . I think he is the most fun and the coolest brother to have. The quirky dressing sense that he has, I think that’s completely cool, so I am definitely going to have a brother who I can show off to the world. He also seems to be very caring and loving.” Jamai Raja actress Pranitaa Pandit has also been in awe of Ranveer Singh’s dressing sense and said, “I would like to tie rakhi to Ranveer Singh because he is colourful and has an extremely good sense of humour. I would proudly flaunt him as my brother and have so much fun with him.”

On the other hand, Sheena Bajaj, who played ’s daughter in one of the movies, feels Bollywood’s Greek God will be a perfect choice for her for being a brother. “I would take the name of Hrithik Roshan. I had played his and Kareena’s [Kapoor Khan] daughter. If I’m so many years younger to him then I would not mind having him as my older brother and also feels he would make a great one,” she added. Meanwhile, actress Yamini Malhotra chose Tiger Shroff to be her brother. Explaining her reason, she said, “I would like to tie rakhi to Tiger Shroff. Then I can fearlessly roam around in the city and if any boy ever teases me, my brother would come and do his fighter moves and throw them on the ground. Everyone will be scared to not mess with Tiger’s sister right?

Interestingly, Kaveri Priyam had a rather quirky answer when quizzed about which Bollywood actor she would like to tie rakhi to. She said, “I think I would like to tie rakhi to all the Bollywood villains for obvious reasons”.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan Special: Sharad Malhotra, Rohit Purohit & more share B town actress they wish to have as sister