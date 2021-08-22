Raksha Bandhan 2021: Nakuul Mehta, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai & others wish fans on special day

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great pomp and show. On this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and pray for their long life. And brothers also in return give them gifts and pray for their happiness. Also known as Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan, the festival is quite similar in its essence and sentiment to Bhai Dooj. The word Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. Television celebrities also celebrated this day and shared pictures on social media.

Nakuul Mehta shared a video of his son Sufi celebrating rakhi for the first time. Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all …… thank you all for protecting me on social media and being there for me always.” shared beautiful pictures of herself and wished her fans by writing, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone.” Shrenu Parikh also wished her younger brother and wrote, “No matter how bad we are at posing together, I know for a fact that no one understands our feelings more than us! Distances are hitting harder with each passing year, but we celebrate Rakshabandhan everytime we meet! See u soon kid brother Love u tons PS I know he’s asleep right now.”

Tina Dutta, Sidharth Nigam, , also shared the pictures with their siblings and also wrote a note for them.

Earlier in the day, Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Ekta Kapoor also wished fans and shared pictures of their celebration.

