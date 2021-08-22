Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rupali Ganguly dedicates song ‘Phoolon ka Taaron’ to her brother on special day

Rupali Ganguly, better known for her power-packed performance in the popular show Anupamaa, is celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother. She has also shared a picture on her Instagram handle and penned down the popular Bollywood song ‘Phoolon ka Taaron’. The festival is incomplete without this song. The actress is an active social media user and always shares pictures with her brother. Earlier, she had also shared a video featuring her brother and herself with a long note.

The actress writes, “Phoolon ka Taaron ka, Sabka Kehna hai, Ek hazaron mein, Mera Bhai hai, Saari Umar, Human sang rehna hai, HAPPY RAKSHABANDHAN.” In the photos, Rupali is seen wearing a yellow colour saree and is in the getup of Anupama. It looks like the actress’s brother visited her on the set. Both are posing with a big smile. Meanwhile, many other celebrities—Ekta Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik, Nakuul Mehta, and others have also shared pictures, videos of their Rakhi celebration with siblings.

Rupali had written in an earlier post, “My baby brother you’ve to be the best son any parent could ever have, the best brother I could have, the best mamu my child could have….. the most seedha human ever ( what do I do with u). To the best wishing you the very best!! In all that you want to do,may you always be the best that papa always believed you to be @vijayganguly- ur super proud sister.”

The current track shows that Anupama has faced bank fraud. Someone has cheated with her and now, the whole family is tensed about what will happen next.

