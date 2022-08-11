Raksha Bandhan 2022: Hina Khan celebrates the festival with beau Rocky Jaiswal's sister Nirja Jaiswal; PICS

As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan today, many celebs have taken to their social media handles and have shared a glimpse of their celebration with their siblings. This festival is not only devoted to the relationship of brothers and sisters, but it is also for every special bond one wishes to celebrate. Hina Khan has also shared some pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebration. Hina has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. The actress shares a close bond with Rocky's family and every year she celebrates Raksha Bandhan with them.

This year was no different. Hina Khan took to her social media handle and dropped a few pictures as she ringed the auspicious occasion with Rocky and his sisters. For the unversed, Rocky's sister Nirja Jaiswal has been tying Rakhi to Hina for many years. This year also Hina shared some photos on her Instagram story. Hina looks pretty in a dark green ethnic outfit as she flaunts her Rakhi.

Rocky, too flaunted his Rakhi tied by his sisters.

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival 2022 to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place.

