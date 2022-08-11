Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Nyrraa Banerjee, Surabhi Das share their plans for the day

Raksha bandhan is around the corner and the COLORS family is celebrating it in their style. While the actors have a hectic shoot schedule, they are all set to celebrate this special occasion with their real and reel life families. Here’s what some of the TV stars have to say about their plans for ‘Rakshabandhan’

On celebrating ‘Rakshabandhan’, Rubina Dilaik says, “I have grown up with my two sisters and for me ‘the festival will always be about my sisters and our bond. ‘Rakshabandhan’ means a promise of protection and we have always had one another’s back through thick and thin. I know this festival is a special day for a brother and a sister, but for me, it is about me and my sisters. We used to tie ‘Rakhi’ to each other, but for us, it’s so much more than just one day, we protect and support each other every day. This year, I will have a small celebration as I am a little pre-occupied with my backlogs of work as I was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, but like every year, we will tie ‘Rakhi’ and pamper each other with beautiful gifts.”

Mohit Malik (Khatron Ke Khiladi 12): “Rakshabandhan has always been special for me, and I have many happy memories of this auspicious day. When we were young, my sister used to surprise us by making handmade "Rakhis", and we would in return surprise her with presents. As kids we used to get small things for her within the little pocket money, we received from our parents. This year’s ‘Rakshabandhan’ is special for multiple reasons, as I was away in Cape Town for two months, shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, this is the first occasion where I will be celebrating with my family after coming back. Most importantly, this is Ekbir’s first ‘Rakshabandhan’, and I am excited for him to experience this festival for the first time.”

Nyrraa Banerjee (Pishachini): “Raskshabandhan has always been one of my favorite festivals as we have a huge celebration at our house. This time around I am more excited as after 2 years of the pandemic, finally we are going to do a big get-together. With all my cousins coming over we are going to enjoy every bit of this day. The gifts and the food are the best part of the festival! Though we are all grown-ups, I still go gaga to receive amazing gifts, after all, ‘Dil toh Baccha hai ji’. I hope I manage to get an off from the shoot as my recent show ‘Pishachini’ has just launched, but I am surely going to spend the evening with my family.

On ‘Rakshabandhan’, Tanvi Dogra of Parineetii says, “My brother is my protector, confidant, and gives me strength. ‘Rakshabandhan’ has always been a very special occasion for me, and I always ensure that I spend the day with my brother. This year I am looking forward to celebrating this festival with my ‘Parineetii’ family too as we are going to have a nice celebration on the sets too.”

Surabhi Das (Nima Denzongpa): “This festival has always been very special to me. I used to be with my family to celebrate the day but since I had been caught up with the shoot of ‘Nima Denzongpa’ now it becomes difficult to visit my family in Assam on Rakshabandhan. I am very happy that my family had visited me few days back here in Mumbai and we all had a great time together. My brother has been an amazing support for me. He was the first person, who gave me the confidence to move to Mumbai when I decided to build a career in the new city. He will always be the most special person in my life.”

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair & Ayaan open up on their Raksha Bandhan plans & talk about its significance