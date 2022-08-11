Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Karan Kundrra & others celebrate the day with their siblings; PICS

Today is the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan and on this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother's wrist. The brothers, in return, promise to protect and honour their sisters forever. Our celebs are also celebrating the festival with their dearest siblings and have also shared a glimpse of it on their social media handles.

Take a look at the celebs celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their siblings:

Rupali Ganguly

Today Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was also seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother Vijay Ganguly. She shared a video on her Instagram handle in which the duo can be seen dancing and dishing out major sibling goals.

Click here to watch Rupali's video

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann shared a video with her mother and wished everyone on the occasion. In the caption, she wrote, "Celebrating Rakshabandhan with Mummy today Bhaiya g mere exams dene gye hain Happy Rakshabandhan everybody".

Click here to watch Kanika's video

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan rose to fame with her stint in Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress also celebrated the day with her brother and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram handle.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra also clicked a picture of his hand loaded with Rakhis and shared it on his Instagram story.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi definitely has the cutest brother in the telly town. The actor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his pet Noah and even tied Rakhi to him.

Disha Parmar

Not only Karan but Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar too celebrated the special day with her pet. She also tied a Rakhi to her brother and shared a picture with him as well.

Fahmaan Khan

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his little co-star Keva Shefali.

Click here to watch Fahmaan's video

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family and shared pictures on his Instagram story.

Mouni Roy

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy celebrated the day with Manmeet Singh and dropped a few pictures with him from their Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Reem Sameer Shaikh

Reem Sameer Shaikh celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Arshad Khan and shared a video from their celebration.

Click here to watch Reem's video

