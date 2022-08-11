Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubhavi Choksey, Rajshree Thakur share fond memories they have with their siblings

Siblings, fight, tease, prank, and knock each other down but are like magnets who can’t stay away from each other. And, Raksha Bandhan is a day to celebrate this beautiful and lovely bond between a brother and sister. Bringing in the festivities with much galore, Sony Entertainment Television artists express their excitement as they share their most beloved memories with their siblings and Raksha Bandhan plans for this year.

Shubhavi Choksey who essays the role of Nandini Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 says, “Rakhi has been an occasion when the entire family gets together and celebrates it. My younger brother Shubhendra and his best friend Anand (who is also my brother from another mother) come home for lunch and then I tie them rakhis. As a child, I would always fight with Shubhendra, and he is such a sweet brother that he would only smile. I would always eat from his plate and take his share of desserts. Whenever I look back, I laugh over my mischief. Honestly as years go by, the celebrations remains the same, but the importance of the occasion has become stronger along with the bond I share with him as a sister. My brother and I don’t meet often due to our schedules and with him travelling but I know that whenever I need an honest opinion or a shoulder to lean on, he is always there for me. He is not only my brother but also like a father figure at times. No matter how busy we are in our lives, we make sure to spend this auspicious day together.”

Rajshree Thakur who plays Pallavi in 'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan' says, “Every year I celebrate Rakshabandhan with my family. I have a joint family with two brothers, one is my cousin, and one is my real brother. Since my childhood, this occasion has been celebrated in a big way for many years. All of us gather at my elder brother's house and it's a custom for us to make and eat Narali Bhat because it is also the occasion of Narali Purnima. Every year this delicacy made of rice and coconut is cooked by me for everyone. It's a significant function and all of us celebrate it with much panache. Looking forward to this year as well.”

Shradha Tripathi who plays Barkha in 'Appnapan...Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan' says, "Rakshabandhan denotes the lovely relationship that siblings share. They are comrades, partners in crime and their most important confidantes. This friendship between a sister and her brother is the rainbow between two hearts sharing seven Colors: feelings, love, care, respect, happiness, secrets, and joy. It's the same for my brother and me as well. We fight of course but we make up as well within two to three days. When Rakshabandhan comes around, we enjoy ourselves a lot! It's fun with brothers, I think. They give you a new perspective on life that you did not know. Also, they are the best protectors! Since my brother stays abroad, I haven't been able to spend much time with him. But I miss him a little less nowadays because of my newfound family, my onscreen brother, especially Anmol who is just like my brother. We fight, we laugh, we pull each other's legs. It's great to have found two new brothers in Gautam and Anmol."

The Superstar Singer 2 contestant and the little chef in the making, Pratyush Anand shares, "I want to thank the show for giving me a captain like Sayali didi. Since the day I set foot on this stage, Sayali didi has been with me and took care of me. She always been my biggest cheerleader and guide; I am truly grateful to her. Sometimes we eat, listen to music, practice, and spend time together. She is my inspiration and I have learnt a lot from her. I just wanted to say that I promise to always take care of her, the way she has, and protect my Sayali didi. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

