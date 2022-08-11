Raksha Bandhan: Shamita Shetty thanks her 'munki' Shilpa Shetty 'for always being the wind beneath her wings'

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, many celebs have taken to their social media handles and have expressed their love for their siblings by sharing adorable pictures and penning lovely notes. Shamita Shetty has also penned a special note for her elder sister Shilpa Shetty. Shamita and Shilpa are among the most popular and loved pairs of sisters in the showbiz world. They share pictures and videos with each other and are often spotted dishing out major sibling goals.

Today, Shamita took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Shilpa Shetty and thanked her for always being there with her. She wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers n sisters out there. No happiness , no success. no celebration of my life is complete without you. Thankyou for being the one person who s always stood by me whenever I failed or lost hope.Thankyou my munki for always being the wind beneath my wings, for ur love and protection you are my sister, my brother my everything .. love u to the moon n back."

On the personal front, Shamita is close to her family and the actress is often seen spending quality time with her mother, her sister Shilpa Shetty, her nephew Viaan and niece Samisha.

On the professional front, Shamita has been in the showbiz world for many years. She has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. She recently featured in a music video titled 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' with Raqesh Bapat.

