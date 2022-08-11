Raksha Bandhan Special: Akshara-Kairav to Pakhi-Samar, 5 popular onscreen brother-sister jodis

Raksha Bandha is a very special festival which is celebrated by people all over the country. On this day, sisters tie a band on the hand of the brother and they promise to always take care of them. In the telly world, numerous shows have been made over the years, when the bond between brother and sister have been highlighted. On this special day, here are some of the most popular on-screen brother-sister jodis.

Akshara and Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The popular duo from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, includes Akshara and Kairav. They share a very good bond and Kairav has always supported Akshara in her difficult times.

Pakhi and Samar in Anupamaa

Pakhi and Samar from the show Anupamaa, share a very realistic sweet and sour bond on the show. When she is wrong, Samar tells her to do the right thing and Samar is always by her side. Pakhi also always cares about her brother.

Anuj and Malvika in Anupamaa

Anuj and Malvika share a beautiful brother sister bond in the show Anupamaa. When Malvika lost her path and got influenced by Vanraj, then Anuj and Anupama helped her get back in right track. Malvika has also been a strong support for Anuj.

Alia & Abhishek from Kumkum Bhagya

She may hate her brother's choice of wife but that doesn't stop Alia from showering all her sisterly love on Abhi. Shikha Singh, who plays 'Alia Prem Mehra', shares a good rapport with her on-screen brother 'Abhishek' played by dashing Shabir Ahluwalia.

Raman & Simi Bhalla from Ye Hai Mohabbatein

No matter how tough the situation is in Simran's life, one person who has always stood by her is her brother Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel). Talented actors, Shireen Mirza and Karan Patel play the brother-sister duo with perfection.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair & Ayaan open up on their Raksha Bandhan plans & talk about its significance