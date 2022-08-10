Raksha Bandhan Special: Rupali Ganguly-Vijay, Jannat Zubair-Ayaan; 5 brother-sister duo who are sibling goals

Tomorrow, 11th August is Raksha Bandhan, and sisters around the world are all set to celebrate with their brothers. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother's wrist. The brothers, in return, promise to protect and honour their sisters forever. Also, a day when sisters can rip off their brother’s pocket and they do not complain about it. There is no such lovable bond as a sibling's bond, they can be both best friends and enemies.

Ahead of the special day, let's take a look at the siblings of the showbiz world and their adorable pictures.

Rupali Ganguly and Vijay Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is among the popular actresses in the Telly industry and has been winning hearts with her performance in Anupamaa. While Vijay Ganguly is also an actor-producer. This talented brother and sister have made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with their contribution to the industry. Vijay is Rupali's younger brother and often drops pictures with her. This picture with their mother is from Durga Puja.

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair

Jannat Zubair needs no introduction! The actress is been in the limelight since a very young age and has huge fans who root for her ardently. She has become a social media sensation and her brother Ayaan is also counted among the popular social media creators. Jannat and Ayaan are often spotted having fun and their strong bond is visible through their social media videos. Jannat is Ayaan's elder sister and she always fulfills her little brother's wishes.

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh are among the most popular brother-sister duo in the telly world. The two share a great understanding and can be tagged as the coolest couple in tinsel town. They often pen heartfelt messages for each other on social media handles expressing their love and giving a glimpse of their bond. Krushna is Arti's elder brother.

Nia Sharma and Siddharth Malhotra

Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Telly world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. Nia Sharma and Siddharth Malhotra also share a great bond. Not many know, that Siddharth P Malhotra was the producer of Nia's popular show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress shared a very close bond and found a brother in him while shooting for the show. And since then, every year, she ties Rakhi to Siddharth and often shares a picture with him on the occasion.

Mishkat K Varma and Mihika Varma

Mishkat K Verma and Mihika Verma are popular actors on the small screen. While Mihika rose to fame with the hit TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is now settled in the US, Mishkat is presently playing Aarav Sanghani in Anandibaa Aur Emily. Mishkat is Mihika's younger brother and the two often share adorable pictures with each other on their social media handles.

