Raksha Bandhan Special: Sharad Malhotra, Rohit Purohit & more share B town actress they wish to have as sister

Raksha Bandhan is a special day that celebrates the bond between the siblings. It is the day when siblings and family members come together and enjoy good food as well as company. The television celebrities also celebrate the day with full excitement and enjoyment. On this special day, the TV actors were asked which Bollywood actress they would like to have as their sister. Here are some fun and interesting replies.

Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra said, “I would love to get a rakhi tied byTwinkle Khanna. I admire the fact that she balances her life and family so perfectly.”

Actor Mrunal Jain said Kajol would probably be an ideal sister for him as she is bubbly, sensible and he is huge admirer of the actress.

Sagar Paresh said, “I would like to get a rakhi tied by Rakhi Sawant because her name is also rakhi. Jokes apart, I think she is bold, fierce and she would be a good elder sister, someone who would always be on my side no matter what.”

Actor Sneh Binny shared that he would make his sister as she is talented, professional and comes across as a genuine human being.