Rakshabandhan Special: Most popular brother & sister duos on TV

Rakshabandhan is a widely celebrated festival in India. On this day, the sisters tie a Rakhi to their brothers. It is a festival that celebrates the bond between the siblings. There has been numerous shows on the television which have highlighted the sweet brother and sister bond on the screens. These include Abhi and Aaliya, Asad and Najma, Anjali and Arnav, etc. On this special day of Rakshabandhan, we present to you the most popular brother sister bond on Indian television daily soaps.

Ram and Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

The show featured the relationship between Ram and Priya, as they managed their marriage and fell in love gradually. It is shown that Ram adores his sister Natasha and always wants the best for her.

Hansa and Himanshu in Khichdi

It was one of the sweetest brother and sister relationship in show Khichdi. It is shown that Himanshu is very caring towards his sister and he always supports her weird acts.

Dayaben and Sundar in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah

Sundar shares a sweet bond with Daya as he often causes trouble in the life of his brother-in-law, Jethalal. Dayaben is seen always taking her brother’s side against her husband.

Ranveer and Veera in Ek Veera Ki Ardaas Veera

The show is based on the sweet relationship of brother and sister as Ranveer always looks out for the happiness of his sister.

Abhi and Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya In the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, Aaliya and Abhi share a strong sibling bond. Aaliya is seen as very protective of her brother.

