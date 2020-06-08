Ram Kapoor goes outside on a bike ride after three months

Actor Ram Kapoor was happy to finally step out of home for a spin on his bike after almost three months of lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Ram wrote: "Took these beautiful machines out for a spin finally after more then three months, it was truly magical."

Along with it, he posted a few pictures of his bike. In one of the images he can be seen standing between the two bikes and smiling.

Reacting to the post, actor Kunal Kemmu quipped: "Beauty. Ye bike mujhe dedo thakur."

Ram's wife and actress Gautami Kapoor commented heart-eyes emojis on the pictures.

Ram Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. He has been entertaining his fans a lot with his quirky posts -- especially about his dog.

Last year, Ram stunned everyone with his major weight loss. He lost nearly 30 kilograms.

On the work front, Ram was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's film "Thappad".

Credits :IANS

