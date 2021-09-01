Ram Kapoor is missing co star Sakshi Tanwar from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; Shares throwback PHOTOS

The new season of the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has begun and while the viewers are enjoying every bit of the show, they might be thinking of the original Ram and Priya from the first season. Looks like Ram Kapoor is also missing the show and his co star Sakshi Tanwar, who essayed the role of Priya. Back then, their outstanding chemistry won the hearts of the show lovers.

On August 31, Ram Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with some interesting throwback pictures from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain days with Sakshi Tanwar. The photographs feature Ram and Sakshi sharing a meal on the dining table and posing in the kitchen. It seems like these photos were clicked from the time when they shot the show. Sharing a series of pictures, Ram wrote, “Tanwarrrrr….. missing you yaaaaaar !!!!!” The first season, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor were seen as lead actors in the show which ran from 2011 to 2014. The on-screen couple accidentally discovered love after getting married.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta and started airing on Monday. The show reunites Nakuul and Disha nine years after they first worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nakuul said that it’s wonderful to work with Disha again. “It's quite surreal. In fact, we both had met a few months ago, and back then we hadn't even heard about the show. We had just casually spoken about working together again - we have both matured as actors and human beings. However, we had no idea that this was in the offering in the near future,” shared Nakuul.