Ram Kapoor posts Gautami’s massage session says ‘getting her daily pampering’; Gautami jokingly threatens him

Ram Kapoor sneaks up on wife Gautami during her massage session and posts the video on Instagram. Gautami reacts and says THIS while jokingly threatening him. Read to know more.

Funnily celebrated actor Ram Kapoor went silent feet as he sharply snuck up to wife Gautami Kapoor during her massage session. Ram opened the gate hushing and captured the video of Gautami while she was in the middle of a resting massage session. Ram could be heard saying off-camera, “There is a limit to the pampering. This is how madam gets pampered every day.” Gautami could be seen feeling utterly relaxed while getting the massage with closed eyes and gets startled suddenly when she saw Ram with the camera. Gautami instantly reacted while the video was still filming and said this is not ‘pampering’.

Ram had a hilarious response to her and said, “So what is this called? Is this called torture? Okay, so this is how madam ji gets tortured. Wah, kya life hai (This is a great life), boss!” Ram posted the adorable exchange with Gautami on Instagram and wrote, “Please keep your voices down… MADAM JI is getting her daily pampering done.” Very many fans reacted to the video in the comment section and said lovely things about the couple while finding them ‘cute’, ‘adorable’, and ‘filmy’. Though none match Gautami’s own reply to the video where she wrote, “Am going to kill you.”

Take a look at the post:

Ram and Gautami have been married since 2003 and their love blossomed between 2000-2002 when both of them were playing leading parts in Ghar Ek Mandir and fell in love while being on the sets of the show. They are blessed with two children Sia and Aks.

