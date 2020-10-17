Ram Kapoor takes inspiration from the Coen Brothers' villains for Bahut Hua Samman; Says 'He's unpredictable'

Bahut Hua Samman stars Ram Kapoor in a pivotal role. The actor opens up on his inspiration for the character, Lovely Singh. Read.

Bahut Hua Samman stars Sanjay Mishra, Abhishek Chauhan, Raghav Juyal, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das in pivotal roles. The movie is the slice of life, situational comedy that follows the life of Bony and Fundoo who agree to rob a bank since they are unable to find a job after failing their final year of engineering. Ram Kapoor, who is known for playing diverse roles, plays Lovely Singh in the movie who is a cold-hearted assassin. For the same, Ram took a lot of inspiration from world cinema.

Talking about his character he said, "Lovely Singh is one of the most unique characters that I have ever played. I must say the USP of this character is that he's very unpredictable and will keep you guessing about his next move. He intentionally puzzles people before going for the kill and I was blown away by the character so much that I had to give this a nod. This character also wears the same costume throughout the movie which is inspired by Javier Bardem's character in "No country for old men". Lovely Singh grabs the attention because he is an unpredictable assassin and heavily influenced by the Coen brother villains. I had the best time portraying this character that has so many iconic references from world cinema and hope that audiences like it too.”

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Bahut Hua Samman is the hindi-heartland satire on the politics and corruption that depicts the reality of the nation in a humorous way. The film is streaming on Hotstar.

