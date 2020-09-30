  1. Home
Ram Kapoor wins the internet as he shares a throwback PHOTO with wife Gautami

Ram Kapoor tied the knot with Gautami Kapoor in 2003. The couple have acted together in numerous daily soaps and movies.
5416 reads Mumbai
Ram Kapoor wins the internet as he shares a throwback PHOTO with wife Gautami
Ram Kapoor happens to be an inevitable part of the Indian television industry. The talented actor has appeared in numerous popular television shows that include Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and many others. Well, his wife Gautami is no less in this context and has played pivotal roles in shows like Dhadkar, Kehta Hai Dil, Qubool Hai, and others. The two actors fell in love on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir.

Post that, they tried the knot in 2003 and are now the proud parents of two children. Recently, Ram Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with Gautami on his Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. He captions it as “WAAAAAAAAAY back when .......” The latter responds to the same and writes, “How time flies!” She is wearing an embellished red saree in the picture, while Ram Kapoor, on the other hand, is suited up in black.

Check out the throwback picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WAAAAAAAAAY back when ....... !!!!!!

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (iamramkapoor) on

Ram Kapoor and Gautami have been featured together in Ghar Ek Mandir, Dhadkar, and Kehta Hai Dil. For the unversed, they also played an on-screen couple and Varun Dhawan’s parents in the movie Student of the Year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Kapoor last featured in the movie, Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu. He played the role of an advocate in the Anubhav Sinha directorial. Meanwhile, Gautami Kapoor featured in the web show Special Ops. The actress played the role of Saroj Singh in the same.  

Also Read: Ram Kapoor opens up about the volatile nature of the film industry that actors have to face everyday

Credits :Ram Kapoor Instagram

