Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor drops adorable throwback PIC from their honeymoon; Fans go gaga

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are one of the most popular and loved couples in the entertainment industry. The actors featured together in the television show Ghar Ek Mandir, where they fell in love, and then went on to tie the knot in 2003. On Monday night, Gautami opted for time travel, as she posted a throwback picture from her honeymoon with Ram in 2003. Seeing the adorable photo, fans soon went gaga over how good the couple looked together. But especially, it was Ram Kapoor’s lean figure that caught fans’ attention.

Taking to Instagram, Gautami shared a throwback photo from 2003 featuring her and beloved husband Ram Kapoor, when they had been to their honeymoon in Thailand. In the unseen throwback picture, Gautami can be seen in a black bikini top and red short. Holding her close is husband Ram who can be seen in beige shorts. Sharing the picture Gautami captioned it, “The year that was…..2003” Fans immediately fell in love with the picture and flooded the post with likes and comments. Many took note of Ram’s well-built and toned body and went on to mention it in the comments as well.

One fan wrote, “Dead!!! Oh my god you guys are just so damn (fire emoji) We want more throwback pics pleaaaaassseee!” while another fan wrote, “Ram mentioned in an interview that his best physique was during his honeymoon.. couldn't agree more”. A third joked "Omg hahahahaha...ye ram sir ka pet aandar kiyu h."

Take a look:

A few days back, Ram celebrated his birthday with his family. He took to Instagram on the occasion and gave fans a glimpse of the customised birthday cake, and wrote, “This cake is so awesome looking I don’t want to cut it.”

