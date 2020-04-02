Ram Navami EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan star Arun Govil on the series being telecast on DD amid lockdown
It has been over a week to the 21 days lockdown announced by the Government in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Amid lockdown, it was announced that old classics from Doordarshan will be aired once again, giving everyone a chance to relive the old days. As it is Ram Navami today, we got in touch with television's first Ram, Arun Govil, who rose to fame with Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar. In an exclusive chat, he opened up on the re-run of the show.
(1987) Arun Govil and Deepika as Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar's tv series 'Ramayan'.#RamNavami #रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/58RRNTtFPk
— Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 2, 2020
He continued, "They can introspect together, can see the values it inculcates and perhaps absorb something in their lives. There are many lessons that we can learn. It is all positive, and one will realise how life could be easier, peaceful and simple in this chaotic life we live in today. It is a welcoming decision and I am hearing people are watching it."
Ramayan aired from 1987 to 1988 on DD National.
