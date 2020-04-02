  1. Home
Ram Navami EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan star Arun Govil on the series being telecast on DD amid lockdown

Ramayan star Arun Govil opens up on the show being telecast again amid coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.
It has been over a week to the 21 days lockdown announced by the Government in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Amid lockdown, it was announced that old classics from Doordarshan will be aired once again, giving everyone a chance to relive the old days. As it is Ram Navami today, we got in touch with television's first Ram, Arun Govil, who rose to fame with Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar. In an exclusive chat, he opened up on the re-run of the show.

"It feels nice, though the reason why it has returned to television is not good. It is because of the COVID 19 outbreak but the fact that it is rerun on DD makes us feel good," Arun said and added, "Ramayan has always been synonymous with DD. It is not like Ramayan was not made, post this one, in fact, whenever any news would come, this Ramayan would play on satellite but to sit with family and dear ones and watch full episodes at one given time, is something which is very nostalgic and good. Those who did not see this when they were young, can watch it."

He continued, "They can introspect together, can see the values it inculcates and perhaps absorb something in their lives. There are many lessons that we can learn. It is all positive, and one will realise how life could be easier, peaceful and simple in this chaotic life we live in today. It is a welcoming decision and I am hearing people are watching it."

Ramayan aired from 1987 to 1988 on DD National. 

