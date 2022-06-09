Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush fame Shivya Pathania to feature in the music video ‘Fidaa’ with singer Dharampreet Gill

Shivya Pathania is one of the most talented and sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the show Humsafars and went on to work in shows like Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dil Dhoondta Hai, RadhaKrishn, Laal Ishq, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and others. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The beautiful actress Shivya, recently collaborated with popular singer Dharampreet Gill in the music video, Fidaa.

Machaao Music and Yellow music’s latest romantic song Fidaa has launched and the song is still in the loop for the audiences. This fantastic song 'Fidaa,' has been created by the composer and vocalist Dharampreet Gill. The leading lady Shivya Pathania is a popular face of television. She brings warmth and serenity to the music video as soon as she enters the frame. Their chemistry is to look out for, like a cute love angle we miss from our college days.

The song has been shot in Goa with the beautiful actress Shivya and singer DharamPreet. We can see a cute chemistry brewing between the two of them.

See video here- CLICK

Speaking about launching Fidaa, Shivya Patania says, "I enjoyed essaying this character, which is very different from what I have done earlier. Audiences are used to seeing the conventional side of love on-screen but Fidaa showcases a completely different shade of love, which I am sure will be entertaining for the viewers to see. Machaao Music is as close to me as the producers of the company, so working with them was like a holiday with my family."

The song has been produced by Meet Ahir, Dharampreet Gill, Hitendra Kapopara and Piyush Jain.

Shivya Pathania was last seen in the mythological show Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha, where she played the role of Devi Parvati.

