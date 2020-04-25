Ramadan 2020: Hina Khan shines bright like a million suns as she sends ‘positivity’ amid Coronavirus crisis

Hina Khan took to social media to share photos as she observed her ‘first roza’ and sent across Ramadan wishes to her fans. Take a look!

The holy month of Ramadan has begun and Muslims across the nation will observe fasting or Rozas from April 24, 2020. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the festival of Ramadan will be celebrated at home and former Bigg Boss contestant, , took to social media to send across Ramadan wishes to her fans as she posted a series of photos wearing a yellow attire and alongside the photo, Hina wrote, “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis…”

Talking about Hina Khan, just like all of us, the actress, too, has been in quarantine and she has been urging others to stay at home by posting a series of videos showing how to sanitize groceries and how to make DIY masks. Now, we all know that Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast and since she can’t go to the gym, the actress makes sure to workout at home. Amid the lockdown, Hina Khan has also tried her hands at cooking as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress tried whipping up pancakes in her kitchen. Now on the work front, Hina’s short film titled Smartphone released on April 24 on Ullu aap. In the film, Hina plays a small-town girl, Suman, who hails from Kasganj and in the film, she will be seen in a never seen before avatar as her character Suman, is an ordinary small-town girl who wears saris, bindi, bangles and sindoor.

For all those who don’t know, post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Smartphone was the first acting project that Hina had shot and during an interview, Hina said that her biggest challenge in the film was to get the accent right and Hina feels that the USP of Smartphone would be the message of women empowerment and girl power. On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked and next, she will be seen in Zee5's digital film, Unlock: The Haunted App, which also stars in the lead.

Check out Hina Khan's photos as she wishes Ramadan to her fans:

