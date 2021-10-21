Ramayan actor Chandrakant Pandya aka Nishad Raj passes away at 72, Dipika Chikhila pays tribute

Veteran actor Chandrakant Pandya who has played the role of Nishad Raj in the prolific television show Ramayan passed away on Thursday at the age of 72. Dipika Chikhila, who has played the role of Sita in the show took to Instagram and paid tribute to the actor. She shared a picture of him and wrote, “#RIP @Chandrakant Pandya - Nishad of Ramayan.”In Ramayan, which aired on Doordarshan, Chandrakant played the role of Lord Ram's childhood friend. Other than Ramayan, Chandrakant has acted in several films including Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya, and Chundadi Ni Laaj. He also appeared in a few Gujarati movies.

Earlier in the month, Arvind Trivedi who played Raavan in Ramayan passed away as he suffered a heart attack. Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri shared the news of his death on Instagram at the time. “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De (This is a very sad news. Our dear Arvind Bhai is no longer with us. May God bring peace to his soul). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher and gentleman.”

In a chat with ABP, Arvind’s nephew Kaustubh Trivedi said, “Uncle was unwell for past few years. Things only worsened over the past three years. He had to be admitted to the hospital a few times.” While Dipika played Sita, Arun Govil played Ram, Sunil Lahri was seen as Laxman and Dara Singh was Hanuman in the show. It was created and directed by Ramanand Sagar.

