Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia reminisces her honeymoon vacation to Switzerland, says 'Time stops for no one'

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia shared an adorable throwback photo and wrote a heartfelt note along with it. Check out the post here.

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia seems to be on a walk down the memory lane as she recently shared a heartfelt post, narrating her love story with husband Hemant Topiwala and along with that post of hers, she also went on to share a photo from her marriage and soon enough, fans were left in awe of the actress as well as her love story. And today, it looks like there is some more to those memories as she shared a post about her honeymoon vacation with husband.

Sharing a throwback photo from their trip, she wrote, "I ,continue ...this is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon) , we had taken a trip to Switzerland..He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding ,I did not take even a minute to tell him ...it’s Switzerland .. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ...so after 2 days of wedding and reception which was on the following day .we flew to delhi .i had to attend parliament for a day ,and from there we flew to Switzerland..did a lot cities ..Zurich ,, zermott .. ,st Morris Geneva Interlaken ... cannot remember which city we took this pic from mostly, I think it’s stmoritz ,It’s a known for ski Ing ..people come from all over the world for that sport out there ,flew back ,stopped over for a couple of days in London and then back home to start a new life ... life continues ...I continue ....time flies ...while we making memories time stops for no one."

Check out Dipika Chikhlia's post here:

Meanwhile, she also went on to narrate how she met her real-life Ram and what made her feel like her now-husband, Hemant is the one for her. Dipika revealed how she met Hemant on the sets of her film Sun Meri Laila as his family was involved in the manufacture of Indian cosmetics and so, he had come in to deliver them and while they both got busy eventually, they always crossed each other's minds until they met again.

