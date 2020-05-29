Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri reveals he was sceptical about Arvind Trivedi pulling off Ravan's character

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri has stated that he wasn't convinced about Arvind Trivedi pulling off Ravan's character in the show. Read further to know what made him change his mind later on.

The rerun of two iconic mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat has received a tremendous response from the audience. The COVID-19 lockdown has led to the halt of the production processes because of which channels have been airing old shows. Thus, the viewers are able to watch some of the most popular shows back from the 80s and 90s. Apart from that, the star cast of these shows have also gained enormous popularity during this period and of course, they are worth it.

Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman in Ramayan is currently on a throwback spree as the actor has been sharing numerous fond memories on social media. In the midst of all this, he has recently opened up on his first impression of Arvind Trivedi who played the character of Ravan in the show. The actor states that when he first saw the latter, he felt that the actor had come to pay a visit to someone on the sets.

Later on, as revealed by Sunil himself, he was quite disappointed to know that Arvind Trivedi will be playing the role of Ravan in the show. This is because he wasn’t convinced that the latter would be able to pull off Ravan’s character. However, the actor reveals that he was amazed by Trivedi’s transformation who was in the get-up of Ravan back then. The actor further states that Arvind Ji looked grand and royal. Sunil says that he was impressed with the latter’s performance in the entry scene.

