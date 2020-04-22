Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman thanks his fans for their love; Promises to entertain them in future

Sunil Lahri of Ramayan fame has recently expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards fans for their endless love and support. Check out his tweet.

In current times, two shows have been making the most number of headlines of late amidst the lockdown period and they are Ramayan and Mahabharat. The decision to rerun these iconic mythological shows on the part of the channel has done wonders and they have been receiving a tremendous response from the audience. Sunil Lahri, who portrayed the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has become an overnight sensation after pictures of his younger self had gone viral on social media.

People could not stop gushing over the actor’s good looks. Moreover, some of his dialogues from the show have also been breaking the internet. In the midst of all this, the actor has recently taken to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their endless support and love. He has mentioned about getting motivated because of the tremendous response that he has been receiving from everyone. Sunil also adds that he will try to entertain his fans and will not let them down.

Check out his tweet below:

Dhanyvad Mere Sabhi shubhchintakon ko Mere chahane Wale Or aur mere kam ki Tarif Karne Walon KoI love you all... pic.twitter.com/LJpABFXgO1 — Sunil lahri (LahriSunil) April 21, 2020

The actor further says that if he takes up any project in the mere future, he will make sure to live up to the expectations of his fans and try not to disappoint them. Sunil also writes in his caption, “Dhanyvad. Mere Sabhi shubhchintakon ko Mere chahane Wale Or aur mere kam ki Tarif Karne Walon Ko. I love you all...” Of late, on being asked about the memes which have been made on him as well as the show, Sunil has given an epic reply to the same stating that he is honoured to be a part of the same as they are made only when someone is popular.

