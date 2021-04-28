Ramayan actor Vikram Matsal celebrates Hanuman Jayanti at home; Says it gives him mental strength & peace

The popular Ramayan actor Vikram Matsal celebrated Hanuman Jayanti at his home and spoke about its importance in his life.

Actor Vikram Matsal played the role of Hanuman in Anand Sagar's TV serial Ramayan. He was part of the Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee starrer mythological serial Ramayan. He recently talked about the value of the role in his life and also talked about the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Talking about the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti for this year, he said that its essence is lost due to the widespread negativity.

Vikram Matsal opened up about his devotion towards lord Hanumana and the way his worships him. He said that he ensured that he celebrated the occasion at his home in the best way possible. He added that he is an ardent follower of Lord Hanuman and used to go to the temple on Tuesdays as well as Saturdays. Since the temples are closed at present, he celebrated at home and prayed for the wellness of his family and other people suffering due to the Coronavirus impact. He added that praying to Lord Hanuman and chanting Hanuman Chalisa provides him mental strength and peace of mind.

Talking about his celebrations, he said that he decorated the temple at his home with diyas and distributed sweets to his neighbours with precaution. He also read the holy book of Ramayan. He also urged people to stay safe in their homes. He asked all to work out regularly and do breathing exercises. He added that people should only go out if it there is any important work and stay sanitized.

With regards to his role of Hanuman in the show, the actor revealed that he had undergone a weight transformation from 76kg to 101kg for attaining the structure for Hanuman. His role was immensely appreciated in the show.

