Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia warns fans regarding a fake account seeking donations in her name

Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan fame has recently warned her fans regarding a fake account that has been seeking donations in her name. Check out her tweet.

The Coronavirus pandemic has put everything to halt and almost everyone has been affected one way or another by the same. The film and television industries have also incurred huge losses because of the COVID-19 crisis. That is why channels have resorted to airing old shows on television. In the midst of all this, Ramanand Sagar’s iconic mythological show Ramayan not only topped the TRP charts but its star cast’s popularity also rose to greater heights in the current times.

Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita in the show now enjoys a massive fan following thanks to the rerun of the show. Recently, the actress has highlighted something on social media which deserves everyone’s attention. She has warned her fans against a fake account that has been opened in her name and is seeking donations from people. Chikhlia has also shared a screenshot of the aforesaid account with her tweet that reads, “This is a fake account on insta.. asking for donation please beware.”

Check out her tweet below:

This is a fake account on insta ..asking for donation please beware . instagram pic.twitter.com/fkQ1Ri4mXk — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (ChikhliaDipika) May 20, 2020

The same case had happened with actor Arun Govil also who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramayan. He had taken to Twitter to inform his fans about the fake account that was opened in his name. Talking about Dipika Chikhlia, the actress will soon be seen in a movie titled Sarojini which is a biopic based on the life of the nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu. It has been produced by Kanu Bhai Patel and the official poster has also been revealed a few days back.

Credits :Twitter

