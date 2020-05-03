Ramayan airs its last episode, fans get emotional and tag the final sequence as 'Most painful'; See reactions

As Ramayan aired its finale episode, fans got emotional and shed tears on the last scene. Expressing their feelings over its end, they took to social media to trend #UttarRamayanfinale and #ThankyouRamayan. Check out their reactions here.

When Doordarshan announced the re-run of Ramayan amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, TV viewers couldn't contain their excitement. A wave of happiness spread all over as the Indian epic saga was all set to return after 33 long years. Watching Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravan, and others' on the small screen again, made everyone nostalgic. Taking a walk down their memory lane, they recalled their good old memories as they were hooked to the Television screens. The lockdown got extended twice, but the source of entertainment in the mythological show.

However, as every good thing ends, Ramayan also aired its last episode on May 2, 2020. Yes, the show telecast its final episode yesterday, leaving everyone emotional. But, as we know the mythological drama is eternal, it will never end, and will forever stay with us. The last episode of Ramanand Sagar's most-watched drama brought it mixed feelings from the fans. While some shed tears, others were happy that they got to watch its return in these distressful times. Some even went on to call the ultimate sequence as the 'most painful.'

Swwapnil Joshi, who essayed the role 'Kush', (Ram and Sita's younger son) also got emotional. He was left in tears as he watched the last episode of the show on TV. The actor thanked the audience for appreciating his character and showering the cast with so much love. Expressing their feelings over its end, fans took to social media to trend #UttarRamayanfinale and #ThankyouRamayan.

Check out fans' reactions here:

Rarely Something Unites Entire Family & All Generations Like Ramayan. #UttarRamayanfinale #ThankYouRamayan pic.twitter.com/gbHCgF6cE7 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) May 2, 2020

A Show with no VFX,Models or Six pack abs Heroes, no tattooed Artist has just hit a record 77 million Viewership in the yr 2020 Digital world.

Good Content and Acting matters several notches ahead of everything else.#ThankYouRamayan #LastDayOfRamayan #Uttarramayanfinale pic.twitter.com/npyzg39E9s — Rahul kumar (@creativekumar_) May 2, 2020

If you have understood what 'Dharma' is after watching Ramayan! Then now watch Mahabharata and learn how to protect 'Dharma'!#ThankYouRamayan for taughting us DHARMA.#UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/bXlC23mzE8 — साक्षी तिवारी (@sachibaa123) May 2, 2020

The Nation will always be indebted to Ramanand Sagar for enriching our life with this great #RAMAYAN Thank you @DDNational & @arungovil12 ji and all for great memories and life learning lessons#UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/u3BeImTMy1 — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) May 2, 2020

If you cried watching Maa Sita’s final goodbye, believe that she sacrificed herself to teach us mortals to respect and protect the dignity of all women, everywhere. Let this be a lesson for all generations alive today. #UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/6B4p1PXROd — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) May 2, 2020

The mythological saga starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, and Sunil Lahri, Lalita Pawar, Dara Singh, and Arvind Trivedi in pivotal roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

