Ramayan and Mahabharat to be aired once again from March 28 during COVID 19 lockdown

The two popular mythological classics Mahabharat and Ramayan are going to be aired on television again the COVID-19 lockdown in India. Read further for more details.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected almost every country in the world including India. People have resorted to self-quarantine and social distancing amid the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed all over the country. With nothing to do, most of the masses have been spending time binge-watching web series, reading books, playing games and all other sorts of creative stuff. Due to the suspension of production activities since 19th March 2020, everything has come to a halt in the entertainment industry.

As a result of this, no new episodes are being aired from our popular television shows. The channels have now resorted to different means for keeping the audiences entertained. They have started airing old daily soaps thereby temporarily replacing the current ones. In the midst of all this, there were speculations that the classic mythological dramas Mahabharat and Ramayana are going to be re-run on TV again. And now the news has been confirmed on Twitter much to everyone’s excitement.

Check out the tweets below:

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, now Doordarshan brings you another epic show BR Chopra's Mahabharat starting from tomorrow (March 28) at 12 noon & 07 pm on DD_Bharati channel. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/IbPNig7As8 — DD Bharati (DD_Bharati) March 27, 2020

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan will start airing from tomorrow i.e. March 28, 2020. These popular 80s dramas are sure to bring back many old memories and make everyone nostalgic. The airing of the shows has been apparently done on public demand amid the lockdown period due to the Coronavirus crisis. For the unversed, these shows will be aired on DD Bharati and DD National as mentioned in the tweets.

