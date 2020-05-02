Ramayan beats Game of Thrones by a record margin to become the most viewed program globally

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has returned to the television screens after over three decades and has been breaking all the TRP records

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has set a world record, 33 years after it first aired, becoming the most-watched program globally. It has even beat Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped single night viewing records in May 2019. This is a huge feat in itself and something unprecedented, to say the least. The show was re-telecasted on Doordarshan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

"Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April," DD National wrote on its official Twitter handle. “Thanks to all our viewers! #RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally," followed another tweet.

The show has been written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar and first aired in 1987. It featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show concluded its rerun on April 18 and it was followed by Uttar Ramayan which will air its final episode today.

"I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken Game Of Thrones. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that 'Ramayan' has overtaken Game Of Thrones, I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news," Dipika told IANS while speaking about the show beating GoT record.

The show will be replaced by Sagar’s another show Shri Krishna, which will start airing from Sunday.

