Ramayan becomes world's most watched show and breaks TRP records with highest viewership CONFIRMS Doordarshan

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that returned to TV after 33 years has achieved another milestone. The mythological show has broken a world record as it became the most watch entertainment show globally. Read on to know more.

Ramayan returned to the TV screens after three long decades. The epic saga's re-run brought about a smile on everyone's face, and everyone got hooked instantly. Soon, it became the talk-of-the-town and even the younger generation got glued to it. Well now, there's some good news for all Ramayan fans. The mythological drama has achieved another milestone and broken new records as it has become the most-watched entertainment show world-wide. Yes, you read that right! Unbelievable isn't it? But it is absolutely, true.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has broken all TRP records and has garnered the highest viewership at all times. The re-run of the show has managed to garner a viewership of 7.7 crores on April 16, 2020, making it the most-watched show globally. Doordarshan took to their Twitter handle to share and confirm this happy news with the show's followers. The tweet revealed that the re-telecast of Ramayan on Doordarshan has smashed viewership records all over the world. The show has gone on to become the most-watched entertainment show in the world. Isn't it the best news today?

Take a look at DD India's tweet here:

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Well, it seems like everyone is having a gala time watching the re-run of the show. Considering how news about it is buzzing on social media platforms, many of those who haven't followed the show, have also started watching it now given all the craze. Ramayan featured Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, and Sunil Lahri as Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, respectively. It also starred Lalita Pawar as Manthra, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana. Are you happy about this good news? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Ramayan stars Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil feel they deserve royalty money after the show's successful rerun

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×