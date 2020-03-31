Ramayan fame Arun Govil's PHOTO of watching the iconic show with family members goes viral on social media

Ramayan fame Arun Govil can be seen enjoying the classic show along with his family members in a picture that has gone viral on social media. Check out the picture.

With no new episodes left to be aired on television amid the lockdown period in India, TV channels have decided to rerun some old shows much to the excitement of fans. The best part is that Ramayan, which is considered one of the classic shows from the 80s, has been aired on Indian television once again which has left its original star cast elated and excited about the same. The mythological drama has started airing from 28th March 2020.

In the midst of all this, a picture of Arun Govil who portrayed the role of Ram in Ramayan has gone viral on social media. The actor can be seen enjoying the show on the TV screen while seated comfortably along with his family members. This picture has been shared by an anonymous fan page on Instagram and by now has spread like wildfire all over the internet. Talking about the show, it also featured Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahiri in the lead roles.

Check out the picture below:

Ramayan began airing on television back in 1987 and gained immense popularity during that time. Helmed by Ramanand Sagar, it has received a tremendous response from the audiences. And the best part is that the younger generation can watch the 80s classic which will help them connect with the show on a wider scale. Apart from Ramayan, a few other shows including BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, starrer Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, etc. are being shown again on Indian television.

(ALSO READ: Arun Govil opens up about his career coming to a break after 'Ramayan')

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More